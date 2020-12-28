Highlights of the day: iPhone supply chain to remain robust through 1H21

DIGITIMES staff

Some market observers believe iPhone 12 may see order momentum decline in second-quarter 2021, but Digitimes' study of Apple's ecosystem has come to a more optimistic outlook, with components orders for the iPhone 12 to remain strong through first-half 2021. The iPhone supply chain will also see a newcomer for OLED panels - namely China-based BOE TGechnology, whose Taiwan-based partner, touch module supplier GIS, will also join the Apple ecosystem. In the gaming sector, AMD has secured more capacity support from TSMC's 7nm process for making PS5 chips, but actual shipments will depend on ABF susbstrate supply.

iPhone 12 component order dynamics to last till 1H21: Some market observers are predicting that related order dynamics for the iPhone 12 will peak in first-quarter 2021 before heading for a downward adjustment. But the messages that Digitimes has managed to gather from Apple's ecosystem show that such a downtrun is unlikely.

GIS reportedly enters iPhone supply chain: As China-based BOE Technology will soon begin to supply flexible OLED panels for iPhones, its Taiwan-based partner General Interface Solution (GIS) will supply corresponding integrated touch modules, according to industry sources.

ABF substrate yield rate to affect PS5 chip shipments: AMD has been promised more 7nm foundry capacity at TSMC, but actual shipments for its PS5 chips will depend on the production yield rates for ABF substrates needed to make the customized processors for Sony's next-generation games consoles, according to industry sources.