Highlights of the day: Q&A with AImazing founder

DIGITIMES staff

Startups are often carried away by their tech prowess, over-designing their products beyond the actual needs of their customers, according to Singapore-based AImazing founder Jun Ting. In an interview by Digitimes, Ting, whose company helps stores analyze offline data, reveals how the pandemic has taught him a lesson about understanding customers' needs. In China, handset vendors are ready to launch new 5G phones in a bid to make up lost ground from Apple, who has made major gains in the Chinese market in fourth-quarter 2020 thanks to strong sales of its iPhone 12 family. Demand for products and services across all semiconductor segments have tightened capacity supply or sent prices rising. For some Taiwan-based IC testers, they have an alternative to directly raising their service quotes: they have their clients shoulder part of the costs of components needed to process their orders.

Understanding what customers really need: Q&A with AImazing founder Jun Ting: AImazing, founded in 2015, was groomed by Taiwan-based accelerator AppWorks. AImazing, which set up its headuqarters in Singapore and R&D base in Taiwan in 2017, was about to take off with its acoustic application when regulation changes in the Southeast Asian city state curbed its mobile payment services.

Chinese brands to launch new 5G phones to compete with iPhone 12: China's handset vendors reportedly are ready launch an array of 5G high-end and budget phones starting January, seeking to recover lost ground from Apple's iPhone 12 lineup, according to industry sources.

Taiwan IC testers ask clients to procure own process components: Taiwan-based IC testing houses have asked their fabless and IDM clients to shoulder some of the components costs needed to process their orders, a measure tantamount to raising prices, according to industry sources.