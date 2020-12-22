NetApp sees significant growth in Taiwan market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Hybrid cloud data management device provider NetApp has seen significant business growth in the Taiwan market in 2020, according to Sean Lin, general manager for NetApp Taiwan.

Sharp increases in demand for products and services supporting remote work and learn in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have been driving NetApp's global business, including Taiwan, in 2020, Lin said.

While demand from small- to medium-size enterprises has shrunk due to the pandemic, it has been more than offset by increases in orders from high-tech enterprises, especially semiconductor makers, and Taiwanese manufacturers returning from China to cope with US-China trade disputes, Lin noted.

According NetApp's fiscal second-quarter 2021 financial report, revenues from public cloud computing services hiked 200% on year to US$216 million, and all-flash storage arrays took up 26% of installed storage arrays.