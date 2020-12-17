Highlights of the day: Production disruption mars LCD supply

DIGITIMES staff

The LCD panel sector has seen tight supply, thanks to strong demand for applications supporting stay-at-home needs in the wake of the pandemic. But the LCD shortage has worsened recently because of production disruptions at suppliers, according to AUO chairman Pauel Peng. The stay-at-home needs have also been fueling notebook sales, with the global top-5 brand vendors' combined shipments staying at high levels in November. In the memory sector, DRAM inventory has dropped to low levels in end markets, with spot DRAM prices expected to start rising later this month.

LCD panel shortage worsening, says AUO chairman: The shortage of LCD panels has worsend after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan and a power outage hit glass substate supplier Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) in Japan recently, according to Paul Peng, chairman of AU Optronics (AUO).

Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November: The global top-5 brands' combined notebook shipments in November 2020 remained robust, reaching the second highest-ever monthly level, thanks to strong sales in Europe and North America amid the resurging coronavirus pandemic, according to Digitimes Research's latest figures from the Notebook Tracker.

DRAM spot prices to start rising later in December: DRAM spot prices will start rising in the second half of December, with the rally set to persist through January 2021, according to industry sources.