Prosperity Dielectrics steps up development for LTCC powder

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Prosperity Dielectrics Company (PDC) has stepped up the development of glass-ceramic powder materials for low temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) components for use in RF front-end modules.

PDC, now a member of the Passive System Alliance (PSA) established by Walsin Technology Group, is developing LTCC powder materials mainly to support the group's capacity expansion for LTCC filters for 5G handset applications, according to industry sources.

Walsin plans to boost its monthly LTCC production capacity to 300 million units in first-quarter of 2021 and double the capacity to 600 million by the end of the year, the sources said, stressing that the company is striving to build a solid presence in the China market for 5G handset LTCC filters and develop other niche applications by integrating its own design capability, powder supply, affiliated Inpaq Technology's antenna technology, and large-size LTCC filter production formula provided by its newly-invested Soshin Electric based in Japan.

PDC now has 50% of its powder production absorbed by other members of the Walsin PSA and the remainder shared by clients in Japan, Europe, the US and China.

The firm's November revenues surged 34.64% on year to NT$465 million (US$16.53 million), and January-November revenues rose 17.95% to NT$4.759 billion.