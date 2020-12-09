Highlights of the day: Taiwan semi companies to see robust 2021

DIGITIMES staff

Taiwan-based semiconductor makers such as Unimicron and Kinsus are expected to see their orders for 5G handsets to pick up significantly in 2021 as demand for 5G phones is expected to be brisk. Meanwhile, UMC will also see its capacity utilization rates stay in high gear in the first half of 2021 because of strong orders for wafer services. Taiwanese panel component suppliers are also enjoying China-based AMOLED panel makers' orders as they kicked off the operation of its AMOLED lines.

Unimicron, Kinsus to embrace 5G handset sales boom in 2021: Taiwan's IC substrate makers Unimicron Technology and Kinsus Interconnect are poised to benefit significantly from 5G handset sales boom expected in 2021 as they reportedly have secured orders for BT-based FCCSP substrates from both Qualcomm and MediaTek for processing their latest 5G mobile SoCs, according to industry sources.

UMC on track to post 20% revenue growth in 2020: Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) is on track to post a 20% revenue increase in 2020, and is expected to enjoy a strong first half of 2021 thanks to full capacity utilization rates at its wafer fabs, according to industry sources.

China makers kick off new AMOLED panel production lines: Several Taiwan-based panel component suppliers have started to log in orders for AMOLED panels from Chinese makers who kicked off their new AMOLED lines recently.