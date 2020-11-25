IT + CE
Taiwan October machinery exports up 5.3%, says TAMI
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based machinery makers recorded exports of US$2.331 billion in October 2020, growing 5.3% on year, according to Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI).

The growth was mainly driven by demand for machines used to produce semiconductors, medical devices, automation equipment and components/devices related to 5G.

Electronics manufacturing equipment accounted for 14.6% of the export value; inspection and metrological equipment, 14.4%; motion transmission components, 8.2%; and machine tools, 7.5%.

Exports for January-October totaled US$21.07 billion, slipping 6.7% on year. Inspection and metrological equipment accounted for 14.2% of the value; electronics manufacturing equipment, 13.4%; machine tools, 8.4%; and motion transmission components, 7.4%.

China was the largest market taking up 29.6% of the 10-month total, followed by the US (22.3%), Japan (6.8%), South Korea (3.6%), Vietnam (3.3%) and Singapore (3.2%).

