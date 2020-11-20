Bits + chips
HLJ installs 6-inch VCSEL wafer/chip production capacity
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

HLJ Technology has disclosed it has installed production capacity for 6-inch VCSEL epitaxial wafers and chips, increasing monthly capacity by 250 million VCSEL chips.

HLJ said it began installing the production capacity in 2018, eyeing increasing demand for VCSEL chips used in TWS earphones, 5G optical transmission, 3D ToF optical lenses and LiDARs.

HLJ's current production capacity for 2- and 4-inch VCSEL wafers enables production for 80-100 million VCSEL chips monthly.

The overall yield rate for production of 6-inch VCSEL wafers and chips stands at over 80% at present, HLJ noted, adding the new capacity is being certified by US, Chinese and South Korean clients, and shipments may begin in second-half 2021.

HLJ ships 850nm and 940nm VCSEL chips for own-brand sale and ODM/OEM production.

