Highlights of the day: ASE obtains Sony CIS backend orders

DIGITIMES staff

Sony has been keen on developing car-use CIS applications, and it has added ASE Technology to its backend supply chain. ASE will set up a new business unit to handle Sony's CIS orders. Also in Kahsiung, passive components maker Yageo has broken ground for a new plant in line with a plant to continue expanding capacity in Taiwan in the next forve years. Many other manufacturers are expanding their overseas production sites outside of China. Quanta Computer has just disclosed a plan to invest over US$70 million in a subsidiary in Thailand.

ASE reportedly joins Sony supply chain for automotive CIS: ASE Technology reportedly has become Sony's second backend partner for processing automotive CMOS imaging sensors (CIS), marking its return to the CIS packaging segment following years of hiatus, according to supply chain sources.

Yageo breaks ground for new plant in southern Taiwan: Yageo recently broke ground for a new plant at an industrial park in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan where the passive component vendor has two plants.

Quanta expands investments in Thailand subsidiary: Quanta Computer has announced an investment of THB2 billion (US$70.08 million) in QMB, a subsidiary in Thailand, to fund its purchases of production equipment.