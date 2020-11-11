Highlights of the day: TSMC likely to see record profits in 2020

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC is expected to end the year 2020 with impressive shipments, revenues and profits, driven by robust 5nm and 7nm chip demand. The foundry house is keen on expanding capacity for its advanced node manufacturing processes, and it has just announced a US$3.5 billion budget for its US fab project. Meanwhile, tight supply of IC substrates, partly the result of a recent fire that damaged facilities at Unimicron, has sent prices up shaply.

TSMC 4Q20 sales likely to beat guidance: Pure-play foundry TSMC is expected to see its fourth-quarter revenue outpace the guidance given in mid-October, driven by additional 5nm and 7nm chip output, according to industry sources.

TSMC board approves US$3.5 billion investment for US fab project: TSMC has allocated a US$3.5 billion budget for setting up a subsidiary in Arizona, where the pure-play foundry plans to build a wafe fab using 5nm process technology.

IC substrate quotes rising 20-40% amid tight supply: A new wave of price hikes for high-end IC substrates, ranging from 20-40%, has emerged following a recent fire damaging a plant of Taiwan's Unimicron Technology, with clients rushing to vie for more capacity support from other suppliers by offering higher prices amid increasingly tight supply, according to industry sources.