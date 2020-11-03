RichWave to see strong sales in 4Q20 and 1Q21

Cage Chao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

RF IC vendor RichWave Technology sees orders rising, expecting consolidated revenues to hit records during fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021.

With technological partnership with Broadcom, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Realtek Semiconductor for Wi-Fi 6, RichWave has obtained orders from China-based networking device makers ZTE, FiberHome Telecommunication Technology, TP-Link, according to industry sources said.

RichWave has also landed orders for Wi-Fi 5 RF front-end modules from first-tier Chinese smartphone vendors, with its share of the China market for the product line to rise from 20% currently to 30-40%, the sources.

RichWave has developed radar sensors based on 5GHz frequency band and begun shipping to European and South Korean vendors of smart lamps. It has developed models based on 10GHz band for use in air conditioners and will begin production in mid-2021.

Wi-Fi 5 and 6 devices accounted for 93.05% of its third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$1.684 billion (US$57.8 million); LTE/5G smartphones for 2.97%, and FM radio broadcasting for 2.55%.

RichWave: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 1,684 40.79% 104.36% 3,712 93.72% Gross margin 36.84% 1.45pp (0.63pp) 34.76% (3.19pp) Operating profit 381.7 89.56% 218.88% 636.9 243.83% Net profit 309.4 67.94% 222.73% 536.8 269.02% Net EPS (NT$) 4.90 8.59

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020