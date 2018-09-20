Foxconn to become largest TV ODM in 2018

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Foxconn Electronics is expected to overtake TPV Technology to become the largest TV ODM in 2018, buoyed by increasing orders from Sharp, Sony and Vizio, according to WitsView.

Foxconn will see its ODM TV shipments increase 3% on year to 16.5 million in 2018, as TPV is likely to suffer a setback of 9% to 15.3 million units due to decreased orders from Vizio and Internet service operators in China.

TCL is expected to post the highest growth of 25% in shipments, reaching 10.4 million units in 2018 thanks to orders from Xiaomi, which has been able to boost its TV sales in China and other markets in Southeast Asia.

BOE Vison-Electronic Technology (BOEVT) will rank fourth with its ODM TV shipments growing 9% on year to 9.5 million units in the year, the market research firm estimated.