DJI launches two camera drones in Taiwan

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology (DJI) has unveiled two latest camera drone models, Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, in Taiwan at recommended retail prices of NT$48,000 (US$1,564) and NT$40,000 respectively.

Mavic 2 Pro comes with a Hasselblad camera, and Mavic 2 Zoom with a zoom camera, DJI Taiwan said. The Hasselblad camera features a 1-inch 20-megapixel CMOS sensor and Hasselblad-developed natural color solution, while the zoom camera is equipped with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with 2x optical and 2x digital zoom.

Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom have a maximum flying speed of 72km/hour and flying endurance of 31 minutes.

US-based Autel Robotics has accused DJI of infringing on its patents and has requested the US International Trade Commission to launch an investigation.

Mavic 2 Pro

Photo: DJI Taiwan