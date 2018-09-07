IT + CE
Synnex Technology sees increased August revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$35.647 billion (US$1.162 billion) for August, the historically third-highest monthly level with growth of 9.58% sequentially and 3.38% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-August stood at NT$247.752 billion, rising 12.55% on year, it said.

Synnex Technology: Consolidated revenues by product category, Aug 2018 (NT$b)

Product category

Aug 2018

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Aug 2018

Y/Y

IT and related

21.89

16.0%

9.0%

141.3

12.9%

Telecom

1.58

(22.9%)

27.4%

17.2

50.9%

IC components

9.07

(1.5%)

(8.4%)

67.7

7.8%

Consumer electronics and others

3.11

29.6%

(4.3%)

21.6

2.4%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.