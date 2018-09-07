Synnex Technology sees increased August revenues

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$35.647 billion (US$1.162 billion) for August, the historically third-highest monthly level with growth of 9.58% sequentially and 3.38% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-August stood at NT$247.752 billion, rising 12.55% on year, it said.
Synnex Technology: Consolidated revenues by product category, Aug 2018 (NT$b)
Product category
Aug 2018
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Aug 2018
Y/Y
IT and related
21.89
16.0%
9.0%
141.3
12.9%
Telecom
1.58
(22.9%)
27.4%
17.2
50.9%
IC components
9.07
(1.5%)
(8.4%)
67.7
7.8%
Consumer electronics and others
3.11
29.6%
(4.3%)
21.6
2.4%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018