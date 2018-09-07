Synnex Technology sees increased August revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$35.647 billion (US$1.162 billion) for August, the historically third-highest monthly level with growth of 9.58% sequentially and 3.38% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-August stood at NT$247.752 billion, rising 12.55% on year, it said.

Synnex Technology: Consolidated revenues by product category, Aug 2018 (NT$b) Product category Aug 2018 M/M Y/Y Jan-Aug 2018 Y/Y IT and related 21.89 16.0% 9.0% 141.3 12.9% Telecom 1.58 (22.9%) 27.4% 17.2 50.9% IC components 9.07 (1.5%) (8.4%) 67.7 7.8% Consumer electronics and others 3.11 29.6% (4.3%) 21.6 2.4%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018