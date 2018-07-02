Synnex to acquire Convergys

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Synnex Corporation and Convergys have announced they have reached a definitive agreement in which Synnex would acquire Convergys and integrate it with the former's Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary and global provider of customer engagement CRM BPO services.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018, subject to the approval of shareholders of both companies, regulatory requirements, and customary closing conditions.

This transaction accelerates Concentrix' leadership position in the industry and creates a premier global customer engagement services company providing next generation customer experience and business improvements to market-leading brands, said Synnex. Concentrix strengthens its profile in the delivery of high value services to a strong, diverse client portfolio that includes high growth market-disruptor companies and a strong representation of Fortune 1000 clients. The acquisition brings together a skilled global talent pool both credentialed in operational excellence and highly experienced in strategic verticals and digital transformation services. The geographic reach combined will be one of the most robust global footprints in the industry.

"We continue to be focused on driving superior returns to our shareholders through our investments," stated Dennis Polk, president and CEO of Synnex. "This transaction is expected to enhance our earning potential while continuing our strategy of investing in high value services. Following this acquisition, we expect to have a solid leadership position in technology solutions and Concentrix businesses, with a more balanced adjusted EBITDA contribution."

"The pace of change in customer experience requires constant innovation and service transformation, delivered globally, at scale," said Chris Caldwell, president of Concentrix. "A unique customer engagement strategy with next generation experiences and business improvements is critical. Following this acquisition, we believe Convergys will add an amazing team with additional subject matter expertise, thought leadership and innovative execution that will benefit clients. We are incredibly excited to welcome the great talent from Convergysto our Concentrix team."

Synnex said it will acquire Convergys for US$26.50 per share, which includes US$13.25 per share in cash and 0.1193 Synnex common shares for each share of Convergys common stock, subject to a two-way collar. Purchase price will be approximately US$2.43 billion.