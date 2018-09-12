Chicony Electronics August revenues hit record

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PC keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported August consolidated revenues of NT$8.67 billion (US$283 million), the highest-ever monthly figure with growth of 12.28% sequetially and 21.35% on year.

Its subsidiary, power supply maker Chicony Power Technology, recorded consodilated revenues of NT$2.958 billion in August, the second-highest level with increase of 3.86% sequentikally and 11.46% on year.

Chicony Electronics' growth mainly came from CCMs used in smart home-use devices, market analysts explained, adding its sales are likely to hit a quarterly record in third-third 2018.

For Chiocny Power, power supplies used in gaming PCs and notebooks, and smart home devices drove its August growth.