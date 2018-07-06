IT + CE
Chicony Electronics, Chicony Power see increased June revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics and its power supply subsidiary Chicony Power Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.452 billion (US$245 million) and NT$2.834 billion respectively for June, the former growing 0.97% sequentially and 2.94% on year and the latter rising 9.92% sequentially and 5.64% on year.

Chicony Electronics recorded consolidated revenues of NT$21.261 billion for the second quarter, increasing 20.98% sequentially and 13.88% on year, and those of NT$38.835 billion for January-June grew 9.05% on year.

Chicony Power had consolidated revenues of NT$7.693 billion for the second quarter rising 23.32% sequentially and 10.43% on year and those of NT$13.931 billion for first-half 2018 grew 8.24% on year.

