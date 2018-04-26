IT + CE
Chicony Power nets NT$0.56 per share in 1Q18
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Thursday 26 April 2018

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has reported net EPS of NT$0.56 (US$0.019) for first-quater 2018.

In terms of applications, PCs accounted for 50.38% of the first-quarter revenues, cloud computing and smart solutions 37.05%, and consumer electronics 12.55%.

Net operating profit decreased in the first quarter as components costs rose due to short supply, wages in China increased due to labor shortage, and the Taiwan currency appeciated, the company said.

Chicony Power: Financial report, 1Q18 (NT$m)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

6,238

(10.30%)

5.64%

Gross margin

12.86%

(4.86pp)

(3.94pp)

Net operating profit

149

(64.61%)

(34.93%)

Net profit

210

(48.78%)

(5.41%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018

