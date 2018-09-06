Lextar sees increased August revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.078 billion (US$35.2 million) for August, increasing 13.75% sequentially and 1.32% on year, and those of NT$7.656 billion for January-August decreased 8.35% on year.

Lextar expects consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2018 to remain unchanged sequentially but gross margin will rise due to decreasing shipments for less profitable lighting products.

Lextar has begun shipments of mini LED devices for backlighting of high-end gaming notebooks and 32-inch gaming LCD monitors which feature HDR (high dynamic range) luminance of 1000 nits. Due to higher prices, mini LED devices are initially used in backlighting of high-end models and the revenue proportion in 2018 will be below 10%, Lextar said.

For car-use lighting, Lextar has shipped modules for train headlights to Europe, and ADB (adaptive driving beam) smart automotive headlight modules to China-based vendors.