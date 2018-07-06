Lextar to begin mini LED device shipments in 2H18

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Lextar Electronics has disclosed its mini LED devices are being certified and will start small-volume shipments in second-half 2018.

Lextar has begun shipments of LED devices for backlighting of smart wearable devices, with the global top-5 vendors of smart wrist bands being major clients. Lextar has also begun shipping infrared LED devices for home security surveillance devices such as smart doorbells, and ultraviolet LED devices for curing of printing.

Lextar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$909 million (US$29.9 million) for June, slipping 15.85% sequentikally and 10.72% on year. Consolidated revenues for second-quarter 2018 reached NT$2.982 billion, increasing 12.60% sequentially but decreasing 1.71% on year, and those of NT$5.630 billion for January-June declined 8.82% on year.