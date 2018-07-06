Teco building factory in Vietnam

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Electric machinery and home appliance maker Teco Electric & Machinery on July 5 held a groundbreaking ceremony for a factory in Binh Duong Province, southern Vietnam, according to the company.

The factory will have annual production capacity of 300,000 small industrial motors and will begin production in April 2019, with Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, North America, Europe and Australia to be markets, Teco said.

The factory will be in collaboration with Teco's factory in Dong Nai Province, Vietnam, and another in Penang, Malaysia, company chairwoman Sophia Chiu indicated. Manufacturing process at the factory will use water-based paint to reduce air pollution, decreasing VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions by 90%, Teco noted.

The factory occupies land of 4.2 hectares, with the site being part of a plot of 50 hectares acquired by Teco at nearly US$10 million 10 years ago. Teco plans to develop the land into a high-tech industrial park consisting of zones for constructing factories, logistics centers, R&D centers, offices, business centers, hotels, convention centers and recreational facilities. Development of the high-tech industrial park will be completed in 2027 and Teco hopes to attract total investment of over US$160 million in the park.

