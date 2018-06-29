Panjit and ITRI join forces for car-use IGBT power module business

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Panjit International has signed contracts with Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to jointly establish pilot production lines for ITRI's IGBT smart power module in the first quarter of 2019.

ITRI's IGBT smart power module, compared to other traditional modules, can cut the thermal resistance by 40% and reduce the chip's operation temperature by 20 degrees Celsius, they said.

Electric vehicles use IGBT power module to convert the battery's DC power into AC power, and ITRI is seeing more firm begin to adopt IGBT power modules for their industrial or electric vehicle motor products to minimize the size of the driver and even integrate the driver into the motor.

Panjit is planning to begin promoting the IGBT smart power module in the electric vehicle market in 2019.

Photo: ITRI