Brinno beefing up overseas own-brand sales

Taiwan-based time-lapse camera maker Brinno has strengthened own-brand marketing abroad by expanding sales agent networks mainly in Southeast Asia and Japan since 2017, according to company chairman David Chen.

Brinno has offered TLC series time-lapse cameras, SHC series peephole cameras (used for front-door security), MAC series surveillance cameras and BCC series construction cameras.

Among own-brand product lines, SHC series has seen revenues for January-May 2018 increase 30.8% on year. Due to booming own-brand sales, the overall gross margin rose from 30.75% for 2017 to 31.74% for first-quarter 2018.

Brinno has also expanded ODM clientele and increased average sales value per client. Currently, ODM and OBM take up 58% and 42%, respectively, of consolidated revenues.

Brinno's shareholders have approved the distribution of a dividend per share of NT$1.00 (US$0.033) for 2017.

