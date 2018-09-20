IT + CE
Brinno to adopt in-house-developed ICs for time-lapse cameras
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Brinno has disclosed its own-brand time-lapse cameras will adopt in-house-developed photography ICs beginning fourth-quarter 2018.

Using in-house-developed ICs can shorten time taken to develop new products and reduce production cost, it said.

Brinno has promoted its time-lapse cameras in various market segments, including vision art and traffic monitoring.

For use at construction sites, Brinno in third-quarter 2018 offered ATH-2000, a peripheral waterproof battery box with service life of one year or longer. In the second quarter, Brinno launched mid-range and high-end SHC series peephole (front door security) time-lapse cameras with battery service life of six months.

Brinno plans to launch several new models in the fourth quarter to meet yar-end shopping demand.

