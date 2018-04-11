Brinno expects smart home devices to drive peephole camera sales

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Time-lapse photography solution provider Brinno expects increasing demand for smart home devices to drive growth in sales of own-brand SHC series peephole (front door security) cameras.

Global demand for smart home security devices will increase at 23% CAGR from 2017 to 2022, Brinno cited IDC forecast as indicating. The revenue proportion for its SHC peephole cameras rose from 3.8% in first-quarter 2017 to 8% in first-quarter 2018, it added.

Brinno said it is also making efforts to increase ODM shipments by partnering with international vendors in developing smart home devices.

Brinno's March consolidated revenues reached NT$44.6 million (US$1.53 million), growing 51.12% sequentially but slipping 19.63% on year, and those of NT$106.8 million for January-March rose 1.39% on year.