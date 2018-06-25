Magnetic sensor market sees growing adoption of xMR technologies, says Yole

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Magnetic sensors have been historically dominated by Hall-effect technology. However, this situation has evolved over time, with increasing penetration of xMR technologies, namely AMR, GMR, and more recently TMR, according Yole Developpement. The research firm estimates that the magnetic sensor market will be pushed by innovative technologies, with a 7% CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Magnetic sensors are used for a wide variety of functions: compass, angle sensing, position sensing, current sensing, switching and others. Thus, magnetic sensors are used in a myriad of applications where there is a need to convert remotely a motion into a signal, to provide information and intelligence to unanimated objects. Therefore, magnetic sensors are especially popular for automotive and internet of things applications.

Hall Effect technology is and will remain the dominant solution in the magnetic sensor market, showing a 71% market share in 2016, Yole said. Most of the current switches and sensors use this robust and cost effective tehcnology, explained Yole's senior technology & market analyst, Yann de Charentenay. However, there has been a slow decrease of this figure until 2022, due to growing competition from xMR technologies.

xMR solutions have significant presence in compass, position and speed sensing thanks to a better sensitivity. According to Yole, this adoption will further increase in the coming years with arrival of TMR technology.

As part of the xMR solutions, the AMR approach will increase its market share especially in e-compass and automotive segments thanks to high angle sensor sensitivity and low cost. In the consumer e-compass market, new entrants such as Memsic, Isentek, Voltafield and QTC are gaining significant market share thanks to aggressive pricing and clearly help the adoption of this technology.

In parallel, GMR technology will lose market shares due to e-compass decline following Yamaha withdrawal.

TMR is showing the fastest growth, said Yole. Therefore, the segment should more than double to reach 5% in 2022. The rapid TMR adoption for numerous automotive, industrial and consumer IoT applications, is driven by high sensitivity and low power consumption of this technology.

TDK was one of the first players to adopt TMR technology, specifically in the automotive market. The company developed a solution dedicated to angle sensing in steering systems.