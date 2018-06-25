AIDC mulls using 3D printing to produce airplane engine parts

Chloe Liao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With 3D printing believed to bring a new round of manufacturing revolutions in the future, Taiwan's Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) will consider applying 3D printing technologies to produce airplane engine parts and components to sharply cut consumption of raw materials, according to AIDC chairman Anson Liao.

Liao said that if the additive manufacturing technology is adopted to process raw metal materials needed for airplane engines, it can help reduce materials consumption by up to 90% as only materials needed will be processed with the technology.

This is a sharp contrast to traditional machining process, which requires a large chunk of material metal to undergo raw material cutting, grinding, drilling, and fine finishing operations, eventually with only 10% of the metal materials left for use in finished products, Liao indicated.

Despite his optimism that 3D printing is an alternative to conventional manufacturing of airplane engine parts and components in the future, Liao stressed that the new technology can hardly replace all the traditional processes. He said 3D printing is not necessarily ideal for the production of landing gear linkage rods, as only 20% of the materials will be trimmed using traditional methods to process the rods.

Internationally, there are many 3D printing application cases for the auto industry. US-based General Electric and UK-based Rolls-Royce, for instance, have started to use 3D printing for the production of automotive engine parts, replacing the traditional molding and CNC machining process, industry sources said, adding that aerospace and medical care will be the top-2 industries in incorporating 3D printing technologies in the future.