Qisda promoting smart factory solutions

Sammi Huang, Taoyuan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Qisda has adopted smart factory solutions at its factory in Taoyaun, Taiwan, and has been promoting such solutions to other manufacturers, according to company chairman and CEO Peter Chen.

Chen, showing guests around Qisda's Taoyuan plant, on April 25, said the firm can tailor smart factgory solutions for different production processes.

Many Taiwan-based IT, networking/communication device and PCB makers have adopted smart factory solutions for their productions in Taiwan. Many of them have also adopted such solutions at their plants in China, or will do so at new factories to be established in Taiwan, Chen indicated.

Investment in smart factory solutions is estimated to be recouped in two years, Chen said.

Qisda initially adopted AGVs (automatic guided vehicles), a smart warehousing management system (WMS) and smart environmental safety management (SESM) for the factory in Taoyuan during 2014-2016, with the smart WMS reducing warehousing space and workforce by about 30% each and the smart SESM resulting in zero fire accidents and workers' injuries, Chen said.

Since 2016, Qisda has further implemented smart manufacturing solutions at the factory by setting up human-robot collaborative production lines, integrating robotic arms with machine vision, adopting mobile robotic arms. Consequently, the workforce at production lines has decreased by about 51%, productivity per unit space of production lines has increased by about 52% and the time taken in adjusting production lines to make different products has diminished from about 30 minutes to as short as three minutes.

In response to whether Qisda aims at 100% automation for the factory, Chen said that Qisda is not pursuing dark factories because for Qisda, 100% automation is not only unnecessary but also too costly. In comparison, automobile factories are suitable for 100% automation, Chen added.

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen at the company's smart factory in Taoyuan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2018