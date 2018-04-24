Garmin launches Forerunner 645 Music in Taiwan

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Garmin has launched Forerunner 645 Music, a GPS-enabled running watch featuring playback of music via Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) and Garmin Pay mobile contactless payment services, in Taiwan at a recommended retail price of NT$13,990 (US$478).

Forerunner 645 Music can store up to 500 songs. For download of music for offline listening, Garmin has cooperated with online streaming music operator KKBOX.

In Taiwan, Garmin Pay has cooperated with iPASS, an electronic ticket card mainly for transportation services, and several credit card-issuing banks.

Forerunner 645 Music has a 1.2-inch 240x240 pixel screen, dimensions of 4.25 x 4.25 x 1.35cm, a weight of 42.2g, waterproof rate of 5ATM and battery life of seven days for smartwatch only and five hours for GPS plus playback of music.

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

Photo: Company