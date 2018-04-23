Lite-On Tech focuses on IoT in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Lite-On Technology focuses 2018 business on application of IoT (Internet of Things) to cloud computing, LED sensing and LED lighting, automotive electronics, industrial automation, smart medical care, smart home devices, according to company CEO Warren Chen.

Cloud computing, LED sensing and lighting, AI (artificial intelligence)-based smart home devices and electronics together account for nearly 40% of consolidated revenues, Chen said.

Lite-On will complete sale of its CCM (compact camera module) business unit together with over 5,000 employees mostly in China to Hong Kong-based LuxVisions Innovation at the end of June 2018, Chen noted. Due to the sale, consolidated revenues for 2018 are expected to decrease but the corresponding profit margin will increase, Chen indicated.

While production in China takes up over 80% of consolidated revenues, Lite-On does not plan to add investment in production there, Chen said. Instead, Lite-On is setting up factories in Vietnam in addition to existing ones in the Philippines and Malaysia, Chen noted. If production in China is under negative impact arising from US-China tread tensions, Lite-On can shift production to the Philippines and Malaysia to minimize the impact, Chen indicated.

Lite-On Tech chairman Raymond Soong (left) and CEO Warren Chen (center)

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2018