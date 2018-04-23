Bits + chips
Taiwan March export order value up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 23 April 2018

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$42.38 billion in March 2018, increasing 30.6% sequentially and 3.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for March, the former generating US$11.31 billion and the latter US$10.80 billion.

Export order value for January-March totaled US$117.90 billion, slipping 18.0% sequentially but rising 6.4% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b)

Market

Mar 2018

Jan-Mar 2018

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

11.92

28.1%

6.5%

32.07

27.2%

5.2%

China plus HK

11.48

27.1%

6.8%

31.45

26.7%

11.6%

Europe

7.49

17.7%

1.9%

22.84

19.4%

5.7%

Japan

2.38

5.6%

6.4%

6.59

5.6%

8.7%

Six ASEAN countries

4.20

9.9%

(2.3%)

11.82

10.0%

1.8%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018

