Taiwan March export order value up

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$42.38 billion in March 2018, increasing 30.6% sequentially and 3.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for March, the former generating US$11.31 billion and the latter US$10.80 billion.

Export order value for January-March totaled US$117.90 billion, slipping 18.0% sequentially but rising 6.4% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b) Market Mar 2018 Jan-Mar 2018 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 11.92 28.1% 6.5% 32.07 27.2% 5.2% China plus HK 11.48 27.1% 6.8% 31.45 26.7% 11.6% Europe 7.49 17.7% 1.9% 22.84 19.4% 5.7% Japan 2.38 5.6% 6.4% 6.59 5.6% 8.7% Six ASEAN countries 4.20 9.9% (2.3%) 11.82 10.0% 1.8%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018