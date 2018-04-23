Taiwan March export order value up

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$42.38 billion in March 2018, increasing 30.6% sequentially and 3.1% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for March, the former generating US$11.31 billion and the latter US$10.80 billion.
Export order value for January-March totaled US$117.90 billion, slipping 18.0% sequentially but rising 6.4% on year.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b)
Market
Mar 2018
Jan-Mar 2018
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
11.92
28.1%
6.5%
32.07
27.2%
5.2%
China plus HK
11.48
27.1%
6.8%
31.45
26.7%
11.6%
Europe
7.49
17.7%
1.9%
22.84
19.4%
5.7%
Japan
2.38
5.6%
6.4%
6.59
5.6%
8.7%
Six ASEAN countries
4.20
9.9%
(2.3%)
11.82
10.0%
1.8%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018