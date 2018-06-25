Taiwan May export order value up

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$41.11 billion in May 2018, increasing 5.1% on month and 11.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for May, the former generating US$10.60 billion and the latter US$10.56 billion.
The export order value for January-May totaled US$198.12 billion, the highest-ever level for the period with an 8.1% on-year rise.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, May 2018 (US$b)
Market
May 2018
Jan-May 2018
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
11.22
27.3%
8.3%
54.19
27.4%
6.7%
China plus HK
11.48
27.9%
19.2%
53.49
27.0%
13.6%
Europe
6.97
17.0%
5.1%
37.08
18.7%
5.4%
Japan
2.29
5.6%
7.5%
10.99
5.5%
7.7%
Six ASEAN countries
4.35
10.6%
8.2%
20.07
10.1%
3.7%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018