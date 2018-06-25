IT + CE
Taiwan May export order value up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 25 June 2018

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$41.11 billion in May 2018, increasing 5.1% on month and 11.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for May, the former generating US$10.60 billion and the latter US$10.56 billion.

The export order value for January-May totaled US$198.12 billion, the highest-ever level for the period with an 8.1% on-year rise.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, May 2018 (US$b)

Market

May 2018

Jan-May 2018

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

11.22

27.3%

8.3%

54.19

27.4%

6.7%

China plus HK

11.48

27.9%

19.2%

53.49

27.0%

13.6%

Europe

6.97

17.0%

5.1%

37.08

18.7%

5.4%

Japan

2.29

5.6%

7.5%

10.99

5.5%

7.7%

Six ASEAN countries

4.35

10.6%

8.2%

20.07

10.1%

3.7%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018

