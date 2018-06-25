Taiwan May export order value up

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$41.11 billion in May 2018, increasing 5.1% on month and 11.7% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Electronic products and IT/communication products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for May, the former generating US$10.60 billion and the latter US$10.56 billion.

The export order value for January-May totaled US$198.12 billion, the highest-ever level for the period with an 8.1% on-year rise.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value, May 2018 (US$b) Market May 2018 Jan-May 2018 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 11.22 27.3% 8.3% 54.19 27.4% 6.7% China plus HK 11.48 27.9% 19.2% 53.49 27.0% 13.6% Europe 6.97 17.0% 5.1% 37.08 18.7% 5.4% Japan 2.29 5.6% 7.5% 10.99 5.5% 7.7% Six ASEAN countries 4.35 10.6% 8.2% 20.07 10.1% 3.7%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018