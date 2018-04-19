ITRI releases smart e-bike battery management system

Jessie Lin, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's government-funded Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has newly developed an electric bike sharing system with a distinct feature of smart battery management.

Based on the smart management function, the usage state and data of any e-bike battery will be transmitted to the cloud. If the battery is in a healthy state, the e-bike will automatically undertake fast charging after it is put into the charging set; but if not, the battery will be charged with smaller current so as to extend its service life.

With the smart charging system designed by the ITRI, it will take 10 minutes to charge a battery from a 20% power capacity to 80%, and 30 minutes from 0% to 100%, with a maximum riding range of 50 kilometers.