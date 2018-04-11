Corning to construct manufacturing facility for Valor Glass

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Corning has announced an investment in Corning Valor Glass to build a high-volume manufacturing facility that will create over 300 new jobs in Durham County, North Carolina.

Adding capacity for Valor Glass in Durham is part of Corning's plan announced in July 2017 to invest US$500 million and create 1,000 new jobs in the US. The latest announcement followed similar Corning investments in the development and manufacturing of Valor Glass in Big Flats and Erwin, New York.

"Making this next-generation product requires a new, advanced manufacturing platform. We are proud to build this high-volume manufacturing facility for Valor Glass in Durham County," said Wendell P Weeks, Corning's chairman, CEO and president.

"This progress is made possible by great customers like Merck and Pfizer, and the strong support that we have received from Senator Burr, Governor Cooper and the Durham County Commissioners, the White House Office of American Innovation, and FDA's Emerging Technology Team," Weeks said.

"We have been part of the Valor program since its outset and we are thrilled to take part in today's ceremony which celebrates the outstanding progress in the development of this remarkable product. This technology is a critical advancement in pharmaceutical packaging," said Sanat Chattopadhyay, executive vice president and president, Merck Manufacturing Division.

Corning said this latest announcement demonstrates its commitment to bringing Valor to patients and healthcare practitioners. "We are proud to have partnered with Corning to advance this revolutionary new glass for medicines that are critical to patients. Our ongoing testing at several of our major sterile injectable US manufacturing sites continues to show promise, and we continue to work with Corning to assess the full potential of this new, innovative glass," said Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen, executive vice president and president, Pfizer Global Supply.

The new facility will be constructed adjacent to a Corning Life Sciences manufacturing facility, enabling the company to realize synergies between the two businesses. It is anticipated the new facility will be operational by year-end 2019.

"I'm pleased to see North Carolina continue to lead the way in the research and development of innovative products to save and improve lives," said US Senator Richard Burr, of North Carolina. "This leadership continues to result in new job opportunities in our state and improve health care across the country. I am proud to participate in this dedication as a part of this work."

Valor Glass dramatically reduces particle contamination, breaks and cracks while significantly increasing throughput. As a result, Valor helps protect patients and improves pharmaceutical manufacturing, Corning said.