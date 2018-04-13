IT + CE
Synnex sees increased March revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Friday 13 April 2018

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$33.67 billion (US$1.15 billion) for March, increasing 51.91% sequentially and 16.45% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-March stood at NT$89.576 billion, rising 17.03% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex has announced it has signed for strategic cooperation with Glory - a brand under China-based Huawei Technologies, becoming its first strategic marketing partner for smart life products.

Huawei launched Glory in 2013.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Mar 2018 (NT$b)

Poduct category

Mar 2018

M/M

Jan-Mar 2018

Y/Y

IT and related

18.96

54.6%

50.0

18.5%

Telecom

2.29

25.1%

6.6

40.4%

IC components

9.51

56.2%

25.5

14.3%

Consumer electronics and others

2.91

64.4%

7.5

2.7%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018

