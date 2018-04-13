Synnex sees increased March revenues

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$33.67 billion (US$1.15 billion) for March, increasing 51.91% sequentially and 16.45% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-March stood at NT$89.576 billion, rising 17.03% on year, Synnex indicated.
Synnex has announced it has signed for strategic cooperation with Glory - a brand under China-based Huawei Technologies, becoming its first strategic marketing partner for smart life products.
Huawei launched Glory in 2013.
Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Mar 2018 (NT$b)
Poduct category
Mar 2018
M/M
Jan-Mar 2018
Y/Y
IT and related
18.96
54.6%
50.0
18.5%
Telecom
2.29
25.1%
6.6
40.4%
IC components
9.51
56.2%
25.5
14.3%
Consumer electronics and others
2.91
64.4%
7.5
2.7%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018