Synnex sees increased March revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$33.67 billion (US$1.15 billion) for March, increasing 51.91% sequentially and 16.45% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-March stood at NT$89.576 billion, rising 17.03% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex has announced it has signed for strategic cooperation with Glory - a brand under China-based Huawei Technologies, becoming its first strategic marketing partner for smart life products.

Huawei launched Glory in 2013.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Mar 2018 (NT$b) Poduct category Mar 2018 M/M Jan-Mar 2018 Y/Y IT and related 18.96 54.6% 50.0 18.5% Telecom 2.29 25.1% 6.6 40.4% IC components 9.51 56.2% 25.5 14.3% Consumer electronics and others 2.91 64.4% 7.5 2.7%

