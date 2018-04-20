Synnex to recruit nearly 200 professionals for IoT, AI

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International, in line with growing sales of IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence) and cloud computing-based products in emerging markets, has disclosed a plan to recruit nearly 200 IoT and AI experts and professionals responsible for analysis and planning for the company's global business operation.

To cope with increasing presence worldwide, Synnex appropriates 10% of net profit for R&D of operational mechanisms and international remote management systems each year, company president Evans Tu said. Hardware and software R&D, and cultivation of professionals in 2017 was about NT$700 million (US$23.1 million).

At Synnex's headquarters in Taipei, there are seven quality control offices respectively for marketing and sale, logistics, finance, risk, human resource, business affairs and technical service, Tu noted.

Synnex has set up a software R&D center at its headquarters consisting of nearly 300 members to develop computer systems used by the company's subsidiaries and operational bases around the world, and to support the seven quality control offices.

Synnex president Evans Tu

Photo: Digitimes file photo