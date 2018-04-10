LED
Everlight, Epistar, Lextar see on-year declines in March revenues
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 10 April 2018

LED firms Everlight Electronics, Epistar and Lextar Electronics have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.108 billion (US$72.2 million), NT$1.776 billion and NT$921.4 million respectively for March, increasing 19.16%, 18.70% and 21.49% sequentially.

But Everlight, Epistar and Lextar saw the March revenues decrease 16.88%, 20.39% and 25.17% respectively on year.

Epistar will begin making mini LEDs for smartphone panel backlighting in third-quarter 2018.

Lextar, with vertically-integrated production lines, showcased newly-developed products, including ADB (adaptive driving beam) smart LED automotive headlight modules, high-power LED lighting modules and 270W COB (chip on board) packaging, at Light+Building 2018 in Frankfurt during March 18-23 and 2018 Shanghai International Auto Lamp Exhibition in Shanghai during March 28-29.

LED packager Everlight's January-Match consolidated revenues reached NT$6.268 billion, dropping 6.66% on year. Epistar's NT$5.148 billion for the period slipped 10.23% and Lextar's NT$2.648 billion dropped 15.69%.

