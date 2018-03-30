BOE claims high yield rates at 8.5G and 10.5G lines

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based flat panel maker BOE Technology has denied recent market speculations that claimed low yield rates had marred production of its 10.5 line in Hefei and 8.5G line in Fuzhou.

The company claimed that the Hefei 10.5G line has ramped up its yield rate to over 70%, and the Fuzhou 8.5G fab has seen its yield rate increase steadily since it started operation and its product quality has maintained a "fine" level.

The Fuzhou 8.5G fab rolled out 131,000 glass substrates in January 2018 with a yield rate of 96.7%; the production reached 128,000 substrates with a yield rate of 97.1% in February and climbed to 150,000 units with a yield rate of 97.4% in March, BOE stated.

Thanks to its continued capacity ramps in the past 10 years, BOE became the top vendor of large-sized LCD panels in the fourth quarter of 2017. Innolux and LG Display tied in second place, followed by AU Optronics (AUO) and Samsung Display, according to market observers.

In related news, global shipments of IT panels, mainly those for monitor and notebook applications, reached 314.94 million units in 2017, up 3% on year, according to data compiled by WitsView, which also forecast that global IT panel shipments are likely to edge up 3.6% on year to 326.37 million units in 2018.