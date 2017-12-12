Notebook ODMs see rising shipments in November

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Taiwan-based notebook ODMs have announced their November shipments with Quanta Computer shipping 3.9 million units, up from 3.5 million in October. Quanta's notebook shipments reached 38.7 million in the period from January to November.

Quanta also reported consolidated revenues of NT$94.7 billion (US$3.13 billion) for November, down 5.7% on month, but up 2.34% on year. Combined consolidated revenues for the first 11 months of 2017 were NT$934.64 billion, up 18.46% on year.

The company's annual consolidated revenues for 2017 are also expected to surpass NT$1 trillion, about the same as 2016.

Quanta shipped 11.5 million notebooks in the third quarter, up 8.5% sequentially and volumes in the fourth quarter are expected to remain at a level similar to that of the third.

In addition to rising notebook orders, the company is seeing increasing revenue contributions from server and wearable products especially the latest Apple Watch, said market watchers.

Compal shipped 3.8 million PCs in November, up from 3.5 million units in October. Compal's PC shipments in the fourth quarter are expected to stay flat or drop slightly from a quarter ago, but its smart device shipments are expected to rise 20% sequentially.

The market watchers pointed out that Compal is a major supplier of Apple's iPad as well as Amazon's and Microsoft's smart speakers. The ODM also became a supplier of the Apple Watch and began shipping the device earlier in the second half, the sources noted.

Wistron rolled out a total of 1.6 million notebooks, 190,000 servers, 1.2 million desktops, 500,000 LCD monitors and 250,000 LCD TVs in November. With the exception of the monitors and TVs, all product lines had increased shipments from October. For the fourth quarter, Wistron expects its notebook shipments to slip slightly or stay flat from a quarter ago, while other product lines may either grow slightly or stay flat.

Wistron had consolidated revenues of NT$89.12 billion for November, decreasing 0.74% on month, but hitting the second highest level in company history. The market watchers pointed out that orders for the iPhone 8 Plus are the key growth driver, but Wistron declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Inventec delivered 1.6 million notebooks in November and generated consolidated revenues of NT$45 billion in the month, up 4.3% on month and 19.66% on year. Combined consolidated revenues from January-November 2017 were NT$423.06 billion, up 8.46% on year. The company expects its fourth-quarter notebook shipments to remain flat sequentially, while its server and smart device shipments will both perform better than expected.

Notebook ODMs saw growing shipments in November.

Photo: Digitimes file photo