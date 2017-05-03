Digitimes Research: Taiwan 1Q17 LCD TV shipments lowest in 7 years

Tom Lo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

Taiwan-based makers together shipped 6.735 million LCD TVs in first-quarter 2017, the lowest quarterly level since first-quarter 2010. The volume represents decreases of 33.2% sequentially and 8.4% on year, according to Digitimes Resaerch.

Among regional markets, Asia accounted for 43.6% of the shipments, North America 28.9%, Europe 21.0% and others 6.5%, Digitimes Research indicated.

TPV Technology was the largest maker shipping three million LCD TVs, followed by Foxconn Electronics with 2.49 million units, Amtran Technology with 470,000 units, Compal Electronics with 380,000 units and Wistron with 125,000 units.

Shipments in second-quarter 2017 are forecast to rebound to 8.371 million units, with Asia and North America to account for 41.3% and 34.5% respectively.