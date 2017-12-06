Quanta strikes deal with Lumus for AR glasses

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Notebook ODM Quanta Computer has struck a licensing agreement with Lumus Optical l, an Israel-based developer of optical components used in AR (augmented reality) devices, for use of Lumus-developed optical solutions to produce lens modules for AR glasses.

Lumus expects such AR glasses to be launched in 12-18 months.

Under the licensing agreement, Quanta will produce such optical lens modules for Lumus and for other leading consumer electronics vendors, the sources noted. Through the licensing, Quanta hopes to decrease production cost for AR glasses to less than that for a high-end smartphone, industry sources indicated.

Lumus-developed optical solutions are based on its patented POE (light-guide optical element) which features transparent display technology.

Quanta led joint investment of US$45 million by Taiwan-based enterprises in Lumus in November 2016.