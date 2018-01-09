Inventec sees 9% growth in 2017 revenues

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Inventec has announced consolidated revenues of NT$44.45 billion (US$1.5 billion) for December, down 1.3% on month, but up 15.6% on year. Its 2017 consolidated sales came to NT$467.5 billion, up 9.1% on year.

The company shipped 1.7 million notebooks in December, down from November's 1.6 million units, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, which added that the company's on-month revenue drop in December was due to reduced wearable shipments.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, Inventec's server shipments went down in the fourth quarter, while its PC shipments were flat and shipments of smart handheld devices including Xiaomi's handsets and Apple's AirPods, went up, the paper noted citing market watchers.

With Apple expected to release the second-generation AirPods in 2018, the market watchers expect overall AirPods shipments to reach 26-28 million units in the year and benefit Inventec's performance, the paper said.

Inventec will also begin shipping Apple's smart speaker, the HomePod, in the first quarter of 2018, added the paper.

Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 44,455 (1.3%) 15.6% 467,512 9.1% Nov-17 45,043 4.3% 19.7% 423,057 8.5% Oct-17 43,179 0.5% 16.5% 378,014 7.3% Sep-17 42,985 3.6% 10.1% 334,834 6.2% Aug-17 41,494 5.1% 9.8% 291,849 5.6% Jul-17 39,480 (5.8%) 13.4% 250,355 5% Jun-17 41,899 21.3% 4.2% 210,875 3.5% May-17 34,551 (0.3%) 1.1% 168,976 3.4% Apr-17 34,670 (7.7%) 2.2% 134,425 4% Mar-17 37,546 17.6% 2.9% 99,755 4.6% Feb-17 31,939 5.5% 11% 62,210 5.7% Jan-17 30,271 (21.3%) 0.6% 30,271 0.6% Dec-16 38,448 2.1% (0.3%) 428,492 8.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018