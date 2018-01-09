Compal reports 15.76% growth for 2017 revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.778 billion (US$2.53 billion) for December 2017, representing a 20.36% drop on month and 4.34% increase on year.

The notebook ODM has totaled NT$887.648 billion in 2017 revenues, up 15.76% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Compal totaled NT$766.811 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.49% on year.

Compal: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 74,778 (20.4%) 4.3% 887,648 15.8% Nov-17 93,900 9% 32.6% 812,870 16.9% Oct-17 86,184 4.4% 12.1% 718,971 15.2% Sep-17 82,535 5.1% 8.1% 632,787 15.6% Aug-17 78,540 11.4% 21.6% 550,252 16.8% Jul-17 70,523 (14.6%) 23.9% 471,712 16% Jun-17 82,606 17.8% 18.2% 401,188 14.8% May-17 70,121 14.9% 23.7% 318,583 13.9% Apr-17 61,033 (22.9%) 31.8% 248,461 11.4% Mar-17 79,115 38.7% 13.7% 187,428 6.1% Feb-17 57,034 11.2% 11.9% 108,313 1.2% Jan-17 51,279 (28.5%) (8.6%) 51,279 (8.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018