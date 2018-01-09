IT + CE
Compal reports 15.76% growth for 2017 revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.778 billion (US$2.53 billion) for December 2017, representing a 20.36% drop on month and 4.34% increase on year.

The notebook ODM has totaled NT$887.648 billion in 2017 revenues, up 15.76% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Compal totaled NT$766.811 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.49% on year.

Compal: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

74,778

(20.4%)

4.3%

887,648

15.8%

Nov-17

93,900

9%

32.6%

812,870

16.9%

Oct-17

86,184

4.4%

12.1%

718,971

15.2%

Sep-17

82,535

5.1%

8.1%

632,787

15.6%

Aug-17

78,540

11.4%

21.6%

550,252

16.8%

Jul-17

70,523

(14.6%)

23.9%

471,712

16%

Jun-17

82,606

17.8%

18.2%

401,188

14.8%

May-17

70,121

14.9%

23.7%

318,583

13.9%

Apr-17

61,033

(22.9%)

31.8%

248,461

11.4%

Mar-17

79,115

38.7%

13.7%

187,428

6.1%

Feb-17

57,034

11.2%

11.9%

108,313

1.2%

Jan-17

51,279

(28.5%)

(8.6%)

51,279

(8.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

