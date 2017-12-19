Casetek to raise fund for capacity expansion

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

Chassis maker Casetek Holdings, a subsidiary of Pegatron Technology, has announced a plan to issue 80 million new shares at NT$92 (US$3.05) per unit to raise NT$7.36 billion in total.

Since Pegatron is expected to have a chance of obtaining orders from Apple for an OLED iPhone for 2018, some market watchers believe the fund will be used to expand its capacity for the potential orders.

The market watchers pointed out that Casetek is currently supplying chassis for iPad and MacBook products, but for iPhones, it supplies only exterior components such as power and volume buttons.

Casetek currently has a capital of NT$3.41 billion and the amount will rise to NT$4.21 billion following the injection of the new investments. The fund will be used to establish new facilities and equipment sets.

Meanwhile, the board of Casetek also approved the company's capex budget of CNY3.89 billion (US$592.91 million) for 2018, up dramatically from 2017's NT$2.07 billion.

For the newly released shares, 80% will be for subscriptions by Casetek's current shareholders and these shareholders will be allowed to purchase 187.56 new shares for each 1,000 shares they hold, while 10% will be offered to the general public at NT$92 per share and 10% to employees.

Casetek's trading price closed at NT$104 at Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on December 19.

Photo: Digitimes file photo