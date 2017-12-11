Wistron November revenues up 20% on year

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

Wistron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$89.121 billion (US$2.97 billion) for November 2017, representing a 0.74% drop on month and 20.23% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$753.143 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 27.73% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Wistron totaled NT$659.42 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.8% sequentially on year.

Wistron: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 89,121 (0.7%) 20.2% 753,143 27.7% Oct-17 89,790 12.4% 36.8% 664,022 28.8% Sep-17 79,909 19.9% 27.8% 574,233 27.7% Aug-17 66,630 1.1% 13.9% 494,324 27.6% Jul-17 65,937 (5.5%) 38.7% 427,694 30.1% Jun-17 69,802 8.7% 29.2% 361,756 28.6% May-17 64,204 8.2% 33.4% 291,955 28.5% Apr-17 59,343 (7.7%) 33.5% 227,751 27.1% Mar-17 64,301 30.1% 21% 168,408 25% Feb-17 49,416 (9.7%) 22.5% 104,108 27.7% Jan-17 54,691 (21.6%) 32.7% 54,691 32.7% Dec-16 69,798 (5.8%) 19.7% 659,420 5.8% Nov-16 74,128 12.9% 25.8% 589,622 4.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017