Inventec revenues up almost 20% on year in November

Inventec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$45.043 billion (US$1.5 billion) for November 2017, representing a 4.32% increase on month and 19.66% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$423.057 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 8.46% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Inventec totaled NT$428.492 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.35% sequentially on year.
Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
45,043
|
4.3%
|
19.7%
|
423,057
|
8.5%
Oct-17
|
43,179
|
0.5%
|
16.5%
|
378,014
|
7.3%
Sep-17
|
42,985
|
3.6%
|
10.1%
|
334,834
|
6.2%
Aug-17
|
41,494
|
5.1%
|
9.8%
|
291,849
|
5.6%
Jul-17
|
39,480
|
(5.8%)
|
13.4%
|
250,355
|
5%
Jun-17
|
41,899
|
21.3%
|
4.2%
|
210,875
|
3.5%
May-17
|
34,551
|
(0.3%)
|
1.1%
|
168,976
|
3.4%
Apr-17
|
34,670
|
(7.7%)
|
2.2%
|
134,425
|
4%
Mar-17
|
37,546
|
17.6%
|
2.9%
|
99,755
|
4.6%
Feb-17
|
31,939
|
5.5%
|
11%
|
62,210
|
5.7%
Jan-17
|
30,271
|
(21.3%)
|
0.6%
|
30,271
|
0.6%
Dec-16
|
38,448
|
2.1%
|
(0.3%)
|
428,492
|
8.4%
Nov-16
|
37,644
|
1.6%
|
3.6%
|
390,044
|
9.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017