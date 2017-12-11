Inventec revenues up almost 20% on year in November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

Inventec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$45.043 billion (US$1.5 billion) for November 2017, representing a 4.32% increase on month and 19.66% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$423.057 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 8.46% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Inventec totaled NT$428.492 billion in consolidated revenues, up 8.35% sequentially on year.

Inventec: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 45,043 4.3% 19.7% 423,057 8.5% Oct-17 43,179 0.5% 16.5% 378,014 7.3% Sep-17 42,985 3.6% 10.1% 334,834 6.2% Aug-17 41,494 5.1% 9.8% 291,849 5.6% Jul-17 39,480 (5.8%) 13.4% 250,355 5% Jun-17 41,899 21.3% 4.2% 210,875 3.5% May-17 34,551 (0.3%) 1.1% 168,976 3.4% Apr-17 34,670 (7.7%) 2.2% 134,425 4% Mar-17 37,546 17.6% 2.9% 99,755 4.6% Feb-17 31,939 5.5% 11% 62,210 5.7% Jan-17 30,271 (21.3%) 0.6% 30,271 0.6% Dec-16 38,448 2.1% (0.3%) 428,492 8.4% Nov-16 37,644 1.6% 3.6% 390,044 9.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017