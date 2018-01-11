Quanta ships 3.7 million notebooks in December

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Computer shipped 3.7 million notebooks in December, shrinking from 3.9 million units in November, with consolidated revenues for the last month of 2017 reaching NT$86.74 billion (US$2.89 billion), dropping 8.41% sequentially and 17.37% on year. Its 2017 consolidated sales were NT$1,021.382 billion, growing 14.25% on year.

Quanta shipped a total of 38.7 million notebooks in 2017, up by 5% on year.

For the first quarter of 2018, the company expects its notebook shipments to decrease by over 20% sequentially, following the seasonal pattern, while revenues will also slip on quarter.

Quanta's server shipments grew by a double-digit percentage on year in 2017 and are expected to see a similar performance in 2018.

