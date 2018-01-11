IT + CE
Quanta ships 3.7 million notebooks in December
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES
Thursday 11 January 2018

Quanta Computer shipped 3.7 million notebooks in December, shrinking from 3.9 million units in November, with consolidated revenues for the last month of 2017 reaching NT$86.74 billion (US$2.89 billion), dropping 8.41% sequentially and 17.37% on year. Its 2017 consolidated sales were NT$1,021.382 billion, growing 14.25% on year.

Quanta shipped a total of 38.7 million notebooks in 2017, up by 5% on year.

For the first quarter of 2018, the company expects its notebook shipments to decrease by over 20% sequentially, following the seasonal pattern, while revenues will also slip on quarter.

Quanta's server shipments grew by a double-digit percentage on year in 2017 and are expected to see a similar performance in 2018.

