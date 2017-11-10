Quanta revenues up 48% on year in October

Quanta Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$100.466 billion (US$3.33 billion) for October 2017, representing a 1.5% increase on month and 48.31% increase on year.
The notebook ODM has totaled NT$839.93 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 20.6% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Quanta totaled NT$893.992 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.25% sequentially on year.
Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
100,466
|
1.5%
|
48.3%
|
839,930
|
20.6%
Sep-17
|
98,980
|
8.5%
|
25.9%
|
739,464
|
17.6%
Aug-17
|
91,243
|
6.2%
|
25.1%
|
640,484
|
16.4%
Jul-17
|
85,960
|
(6.4%)
|
19.1%
|
549,241
|
15.1%
Jun-17
|
91,865
|
23.6%
|
32.3%
|
463,281
|
14.4%
May-17
|
74,310
|
7.4%
|
6.1%
|
371,416
|
10.7%
Apr-17
|
69,190
|
(6.3%)
|
1.5%
|
297,106
|
11.9%
Mar-17
|
73,809
|
(0.5%)
|
(1.8%)
|
227,916
|
15.5%
Feb-17
|
74,145
|
(7.3%)
|
19.4%
|
154,107
|
26.1%
Jan-17
|
79,962
|
(23.8%)
|
33.1%
|
79,962
|
33.1%
Dec-16
|
104,970
|
13.4%
|
7.8%
|
893,992
|
(11.3%)
Nov-16
|
92,547
|
36.6%
|
5.3%
|
789,022
|
(13.3%)
Oct-16
|
67,739
|
(13.8%)
|
(24.6%)
|
696,476
|
(15.3%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017