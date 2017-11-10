Quanta revenues up 48% on year in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Quanta Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$100.466 billion (US$3.33 billion) for October 2017, representing a 1.5% increase on month and 48.31% increase on year.

The notebook ODM has totaled NT$839.93 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 20.6% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Quanta totaled NT$893.992 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.25% sequentially on year.

Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 100,466 1.5% 48.3% 839,930 20.6% Sep-17 98,980 8.5% 25.9% 739,464 17.6% Aug-17 91,243 6.2% 25.1% 640,484 16.4% Jul-17 85,960 (6.4%) 19.1% 549,241 15.1% Jun-17 91,865 23.6% 32.3% 463,281 14.4% May-17 74,310 7.4% 6.1% 371,416 10.7% Apr-17 69,190 (6.3%) 1.5% 297,106 11.9% Mar-17 73,809 (0.5%) (1.8%) 227,916 15.5% Feb-17 74,145 (7.3%) 19.4% 154,107 26.1% Jan-17 79,962 (23.8%) 33.1% 79,962 33.1% Dec-16 104,970 13.4% 7.8% 893,992 (11.3%) Nov-16 92,547 36.6% 5.3% 789,022 (13.3%) Oct-16 67,739 (13.8%) (24.6%) 696,476 (15.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017