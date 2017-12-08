Taipei, Friday, December 8, 2017 20:11 (GMT+8)
Compal reports over 30% on-year growth in November revenues
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 December 2017]

Compal Electronics has registered consolidated revenues of NT$93.9 billion (US$3.11 billion) for November, growing 8.95% on month and 32.6% on year.

The company has totaled NT$812.87 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 16.94% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Compal Electronics totaled NT$766.81 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.49% sequentially on year.

Compal: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Nov-17

93,900

9%

32.6%

812,870

16.9%

Oct-17

86,184

4.4%

12.1%

718,971

15.2%

Sep-17

82,535

5.1%

8.1%

632,787

15.6%

Aug-17

78,540

11.4%

21.6%

550,252

16.8%

Jul-17

70,523

(14.6%)

23.9%

471,712

16%

Jun-17

82,606

17.8%

18.2%

401,188

14.8%

May-17

70,121

14.9%

23.7%

318,583

13.9%

Apr-17

61,033

(22.9%)

31.8%

248,461

11.4%

Mar-17

79,115

38.7%

13.7%

187,428

6.1%

Feb-17

57,034

11.2%

11.9%

108,313

1.2%

Jan-17

51,279

(28.5%)

(8.6%)

51,279

(8.6%)

Dec-16

71,669

1.2%

(13.8%)

766,811

(9.5%)

Nov-16

70,813

(7.9%)

(9.1%)

695,142

(9%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

