Compal reports over 30% on-year growth in November revenues

Compal Electronics has registered consolidated revenues of NT$93.9 billion (US$3.11 billion) for November, growing 8.95% on month and 32.6% on year.
The company has totaled NT$812.87 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 16.94% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Compal Electronics totaled NT$766.81 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.49% sequentially on year.
Compal: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
93,900
|
9%
|
32.6%
|
812,870
|
16.9%
Oct-17
|
86,184
|
4.4%
|
12.1%
|
718,971
|
15.2%
Sep-17
|
82,535
|
5.1%
|
8.1%
|
632,787
|
15.6%
Aug-17
|
78,540
|
11.4%
|
21.6%
|
550,252
|
16.8%
Jul-17
|
70,523
|
(14.6%)
|
23.9%
|
471,712
|
16%
Jun-17
|
82,606
|
17.8%
|
18.2%
|
401,188
|
14.8%
May-17
|
70,121
|
14.9%
|
23.7%
|
318,583
|
13.9%
Apr-17
|
61,033
|
(22.9%)
|
31.8%
|
248,461
|
11.4%
Mar-17
|
79,115
|
38.7%
|
13.7%
|
187,428
|
6.1%
Feb-17
|
57,034
|
11.2%
|
11.9%
|
108,313
|
1.2%
Jan-17
|
51,279
|
(28.5%)
|
(8.6%)
|
51,279
|
(8.6%)
Dec-16
|
71,669
|
1.2%
|
(13.8%)
|
766,811
|
(9.5%)
Nov-16
|
70,813
|
(7.9%)
|
(9.1%)
|
695,142
|
(9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017