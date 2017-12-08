Compal reports over 30% on-year growth in November revenues

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 December 2017]

Compal Electronics has registered consolidated revenues of NT$93.9 billion (US$3.11 billion) for November, growing 8.95% on month and 32.6% on year.

The company has totaled NT$812.87 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 16.94% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Compal Electronics totaled NT$766.81 billion in consolidated revenues, down 9.49% sequentially on year.

Compal: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 93,900 9% 32.6% 812,870 16.9% Oct-17 86,184 4.4% 12.1% 718,971 15.2% Sep-17 82,535 5.1% 8.1% 632,787 15.6% Aug-17 78,540 11.4% 21.6% 550,252 16.8% Jul-17 70,523 (14.6%) 23.9% 471,712 16% Jun-17 82,606 17.8% 18.2% 401,188 14.8% May-17 70,121 14.9% 23.7% 318,583 13.9% Apr-17 61,033 (22.9%) 31.8% 248,461 11.4% Mar-17 79,115 38.7% 13.7% 187,428 6.1% Feb-17 57,034 11.2% 11.9% 108,313 1.2% Jan-17 51,279 (28.5%) (8.6%) 51,279 (8.6%) Dec-16 71,669 1.2% (13.8%) 766,811 (9.5%) Nov-16 70,813 (7.9%) (9.1%) 695,142 (9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017