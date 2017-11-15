Quanta gearing up investments for AI, AR, VR and big data

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

Quanta Computer is expanding its investments in AI, AR, VR, wearable devices and big data solutions and expects to roll out more new products starting 2019, according to company chairman Barry Lam.

The advent of the 5G era in 2020 will bring in a new wave of digital revolution with related AI technologies and applications being pushed to every corner of the world and resulting in a leap of the technology industry, Lam asserted.

For this reason, Quanta earmarked NT$1 billion (US$33.16 million) in the third quarter of 2017 for the developments of new technologies and products, including those for AR, VR and cloud solutions, Lam said.

The company's capex for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$9.2 billion (US$305.08 million), increasing 12.2% from a year earlier, Lam added.

Due to increased expenses, the company reported net profits of NT$3.995 billion for the third quarter of 2017, up a mere 0.4% on quarter and 1% on year.

EPS for the third quarter stood at NT$1.04 compared to NT$1.03 a quarter and a year earlier. However, the third-quarter earnings were lower than expected. Quanta posted revenues of NT$276.18 billion in the third quarter, up 17.3% on quarter and 23.5% on year.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$10.766 billion, down 2.6% on year. EPS for the January-September period stood at NT$2.79 compared to NT$2.87 a year earlier.

Quanta's notebook shipments came to 11.5 million units in the third quarter, up 8.5% on quarter which was higher than the company's guidance of 5%. However, the company's notebook shipments are expected to stay flat sequentially in the fourth quarter.

Quanta chairman Barry Lam (left).

Photo: Shihmin fu, Digitimes, November 2017